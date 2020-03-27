SUPER SIMPLE, EASY, 4 INGREDIENT HOMEMADE ARTISANAL BREAD
3 C flour (Any kind. Bread flour. White. Wheat. Rye. Doesn't matter. For this loaf, I used 1 C whole wheat and 2 C unbleached white.)
1/4 tsp. dry yeast (NOT a whole packet. If using pre-packaged yeast, measure what you need & save the rest for another batch.)
1 tsp. salt
1 1/2 C very hot tap water
(* Optional 5th ingredient: 1 Tbsp. sugar, honey, molasses, or other sweetener. For the loaf featured, I used raw sugar.)
Step 1:
Dump all ingredients in a large bowl.
Mix with a spatula or wooden spoon until well combined.
No need to knead.
Step 2:
Cover with plastic wrap and set aside to proof at room temperature for 3 to 5 hours. Instead of rising, like typical bread dough, it will look more like a gummy, pillowy porridge.
|Step 3: After proofing 3 hours.
Step 3:
After proofing, remove plastic wrap and discard.
Step 4:
Sprinkle dough with 1 to 2 Tbsp. flour. Using a wooden spoon or spatula, work dough into a self-contained ball.
At this stage, you can add a few tablespoons of old-fashioned oats as an optional 6th ingredient. Just sprinkle them over the dough and roll it a bit so they stick. (I didn't do that this time.)
|Step 4: Resting on parchment.
Cover with clean towel. Let rest 30 - 40 minutes.
Step 5:
Place empty Dutch oven, with lid, in oven and preheat to 450 F.
When oven is hot, place dough (parchment and all) in hot Dutch oven. Cover and bake at 450 for 30 minutes.
|Step 6: Baked for 30 minutes.
Step 6:
Remove cover.
Remove bread from parchment.
Return loaf to Dutch oven and bake, uncovered, for 30 - 45 minutes.
|Between Steps 6 and 7. Mmmmmm!
Step 7:
Cool completely before cutting and eating. (From start to finish, the hardest part is waiting for the bread to cool before cracking it open...)
This recipe is (mostly) taken from "Faster No Knead Bread" via Jenny Can Cook -- a 7 minute how-to video version of the process. Share and enjoy!
No comments:
Post a Comment