Sunday, September 27, 2015

Advice on "Should I Write This Book and Tell My Story?"

or, Book Proposal 101

A few days ago, I received an e-mail from a person who is uncomfortable being called a "writer," but who feels compelled to write and share a very personal story. The e-mail briefly outlined the situation and the person's involvement in the story. It then asked my advice on the viability of this non-writer undertaking such a project.

These sorts of letters are not uncommon. I routinely get several e-mails a month from "non-writers" who want my opinion on whether or not a project that they are crazy about has merit.

To be fair, I rarely say "No." But then, I am not a publisher.

(Book industry joke: Q: How does a book get published?
A: Someone forgets to say "no.")

On the other hand, my advice is rarely full of warm fuzzies, either. Here, in a nutshell, is the gist of what I suggest...

I firmly believe that the most important thing for any book, movie, or other undertaking is a passion to see it through to completion. That must drive every project. With it, every project has a chance of success. Without it, every project -- no matter how valid or potentially interesting -- is doomed.

If you hope to write a successful book or screenplay, you must have a real passion for it. If it is a non-fiction project, you must want to share your experience with others in the hope that you can benefit those who identify with you and who share your experiences. If you have such a passion, then I would encourage you to follow this project through. (If not, drop it. Now.)

The only thing that makes a person a "writer" is that the person writes. You don't need to be a fast typist or an eloquent speaker. If you have a great story to tell, you owe it to people who could benefit from that story to tell it.

Some advice on the writing aspect of producing a non-fiction book:

Determine what you want to say. Since your story is true, it will have a very personal feel to it. Decide how closely you will adhere to the truth and where you wish to change names, dates, places, times, or anything else you feel the need to change in order to protect your privacy or the privacy of those you love.

As you develop this project, keep in mind your reasons for writing it in the first place. Articulate these. Keep them before you as the project progresses. They will help keep you focused and on track.

One of your first priorities is to construct a working outline. Don't let this scare you. Jot down 10 to 15 topics that you want to talk about in your project. Underneath each topic, make a list of the things you'd like to discuss about it. Each of these, then, will become a chapter. Your outline will become your working Table of Contents.

Take the chapter or the section that most interests you and write it. Say all the stuff you want to say about it. Pour your heart out. Explore all the avenues you wish. Show it to people you trust. Get their advice. Incorporate the advice you like. Throw out the advice you don't. Make that the best chapter you possibly can.

Then, write a short paragraph explaining what each of the other chapters would be like. Explain what their contents would be, giving examples where relevant.

When those two steps are done, you have the beginnings of a book proposal. You’ll have outlined the entire project AND you will have written one complete chapter.

The next step in the process is essentially writing up a marketing plan to show the publisher, editor and / or agent how timely, viable, and salable your book is. Again – don’t let this scare you. You can finish it in a day, but it’s not the place to begin… Don't do this until you have proven to yourself that you really do have something to say about this subject, and that you can make yourself write at least one chapter -- a good one -- that is worthy of publication.

Now, some comments on marketing -- the other half of the book business:

You can sell a non-fiction book on the proposal. The book does not have to be completed before it is sold. As you develop the project, however, bear in mind that the thing publishers really look for is a platform. They want to know how an author is going to get the word out about a book, and how the author can help drive sales. (Publishing is a business. It’s all about the bottom line.)

Start planning for this and developing your platform now. Tell people you are working on a book project. Look for organizations, individuals, speakers, celebrities, or others with a wide-reaching audience who could get excited about your book and help you move it.

If you write a book just by yourself, no matter how good it is, you will need help getting the word out. But if you have a well-known speaker, or national organization, or advocate for your topic in your corner who will gladly tell the world about how wonderful and important your book is, publishers will sit up and take notice.

Start a list of people who might give you a written endorsement (those blurbs on the covers of books only get there because someone asked someone else to write them). Start another list of people who you wish would give you a written endorsement. Start educating yourself about the realities of the publishing industry. The more familiar you are with it, the less likely you are to be intimidated by it or to be taken advantage of by unscrupulous predators.

In my experience, people are often amazed about how involved they need to be in the business and marketing aspects of their books. Those who are aware of the need for a platform early in their projects often have a leg up on those who have drafted a manuscript and then find themselves swimming in a sea of "Now What?"

In short, I tell writers (and non-writers with good ideas) that if you have a great idea, you owe it to that idea to give it an audience. That means educating yourself about both the craft of writing and the business of marketing. Then, act on that knowledge and make it happen!
