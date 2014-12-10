10 Gifts For The Dog Lover Who Has Everything

Chances are, you have a few dog-lovers on your list. If you're scratching your head over what to gift them with, look no further. I present...
1. The "Fuzzy Butts" Sweater
Not only will this give you the opportunity to say "You have a Spot on your shoulder" with zero irony every time the recipient wears this item of apparel...
... but if you invite said sweater-wearer to sit upon the flat surfaces of your house, you'll never have to dust again.
|Source: https://www.etsy.com/listing/201487548
2. Alien Facehugger Dog Leash
Because nothing says "I love my dog" like a leash designed to resemble a life-sucking science-fiction parasite. If truth-in-advertising is to be believed, the leash may also render the pooch... er... stuffed.
|Source: http://creepbay.com/alien-facehugger-dog-leash/
3. The Trippin' Wolf / Dove / Electric Shock Therapy Bird Shirt
Add a kaleidoscope, an olive branch, and some bath salts, and you've got the gift that keeps on giving...
|Source: https://www.etsy.com/listing/160768705/siberian-husky-wolf-shirt-dog-bird
For that special someone who needs a special something. Rest assured that all eyes -- even those of the dog on the torso -- will be on whoever wears this puppy.
|Source: http://www.amazon.com/Jingleballz-Mens-Antler-Sweater-White/dp/B00GTXAPE8
5. "My Dog Has Fleas" Game
For the littlest dog-lovers on your list. Brought to you by the same people who make "Mr. Ed Broke His Leg" and "Rover's Ringworms."
Teaches children not one, but two valuable life skills: how to put fleas ON a dog and how to crank a dog's tail. Fun for the whole family.
|Source: http://www.stupid.com/my-dog-has-fleas-game.html
6. The "Welcome Santa" Doormat
Because, really, if nothing sniffs your crotch when you enter the front door, there's no point in visiting, is there?
|Source: http://bit.ly/11BS0tX
7. "Mouldy Dog" Topiary
It's like Chia Dog, only outside!
|Source: http://bit.ly/1rBwp1d
8. Dog-Themed Toilet Paper Dispensers
Novelty toilet tissue dispensers are neither necessary nor meaningful, but -- given the right circumstances -- they can be interesting. Presenting Exhibits A, B, and C...
Exhibit A: The Minimalist
|Source: http://amzn.to/1uSSUZY
Exhibit B: The Realist
|Source: http://amzn.to/1Cpu3XJ
Exhibit C: The Humorist
|Source: http://amzn.to/1HLzwbl
I *promise* you they don't already have this. For extra fun, hand-tint the edges red and name the wall "Clifford.
|Source (because you know you want this...): http://www.jwwalls.com/animals-dogs/nose
10. The Demon-Dog Sweater
Those eyes that bore right through your soul! That nose that rivals Rudolph's!
Yours will be the only gift that brings with it the dual dangers of potential electrocution and immolation.
|Source: http://www.rustyzipper.com/shop.cfm?viewpartnum=289641
