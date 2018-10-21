Grandma's Recipes

Some are over 100 years old. The vast majority of them are for cakes, cookies, pies, puddings, or something else vaguely dessert-like. Many use creative measuring techniques and require leaps of culinary faith.
For instance:
|Dutch Cake recipe: choose your own ending!
Exhibit A: DUTCH CAKE
2 C flour
1 C sugar
2 tsp. B.P.
pinch salt
1 tbsp. melted butter
1 C milk
That's it. What you see is what you get. No mixing or baking instructions. B.P. is baking powder, obviously. I assume you just stick it in a 350 oven & watch till it's done?
|Whoever thought this was a thing the world needed?
1 can tomato soup
1/2 can water
1/2 C melted shortening or cooking oil
1 box mincemeat or 1 C raisins
1 tsp allspice
2 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp soda
1 C sugar
2 1/4 C flour
This one has mixing and baking instructions, but... SOUNDS SO YUCK!
One of my faves, titled "Sun Cooked," is written in prose like flash fiction:
"Take 2 lbs of strawberries and 2 lbs of sugar. Put 1/2 C of hot water in a kettle. Add sugar & stir until boiling. Then add cleaned & hulled strawberries & simmer slowly for 5 min."
After boiling, you put the berries on a large platter, cover with cheesecloth "to keep out insects and let stand in the sun for 3 days, taking them in at night." (!!!) "The 3rd day they will plump up and be firm."
Me: Fermented is more like it...
"Sun Cooked" ends with a little editorial: "Place in sterilized jars without heating. Do only two pounds at a time. These are super-duper."
Me: Riiiiiiight...
Orange Pudding started me down this recipe rabbit hole. Dad was reminiscing about an Orange Pudding his mother made. I don't have her recipes, but looked and -- lo and behold! My other grandma had that one too...
ORANGE PUDDING ("Elva's")
1 C Sugar
1 1/2 C water
Butter the size of an egg
Boil first four ingredients while mixing batter
1/2 C sugar
1 T. Butter 1
/2 C milk
1 C flour
1 tsp BP
Drop in juice by spoonfuls and bake. Don't grease pan. As with "Dutch Cake," time and temperature not given.
If you're wondering why all of Grandma's recipes are typewritten: my Grandma came from a long line of teachers. She typed instructions for *everything.* Some of the recipes are handwritten - in her spidery cursive; often in pencil. Deciphering them takes... patience and luck.
Going through her recipes makes me miss her terribly. She was a fantastic baker and cook. I've made many of her recipes -- but not these recipes. Since Dad has a hankering for Orange Pudding. I may have to try my hand at making it soon... Further bulletins as events warrant.
No comments:
Post a Comment