Happy Father's Day Redux

|Dad in Fort Knox, 1957 B.C. - Before Child.
When our time came, we took our time as we enjoyed a wonderful meal. When I picked up the tab, I said, "Happy Father's Day, Dad."
"Thanks," he said. "It's a good one."
We headed back to the car and came back to our homes.
I thought about my daughter, who has no father to celebrate this year. Also, since two of my uncles have passed away in the past three months, many of my cousins are newly fatherless.
I thought about how fortunate I have been to have a great dad -- one who may not share my political views, but who shares my odd sense of humor (and, really, that's often more important).
|Dad and me. I'm 2 months old.
He and Mom welcomed WunderGuy with open arms when we got married. I think he misses Robert nearly as much as I do.
My dad has been married to my mom for 53 years. For the past 3 years, Mom's dementia has grown increasingly pervasive. She is now locked in her own unreachable waking dream, whimpering to herself and barely able to interact with the real world. Yet, every day, Dad goes and visits with her, spending hours by her side, making sure she eats a good lunch, listening to the radio, and doing crossword puzzles while keeping her company. Dad lives his love.
|Eatin' oranges. Mmmmm!
And then... Because not a single person on my timeline had anything dad-oriented to say, the teensiest suspicion began to niggle at me.
Less than three seconds later, Google was kindly explaining that while Mother's Day was the second Sunday of May, Father's Day was the third -- not the second -- Sunday in June.
Oh dopey me!
"Hey Dad," I said, when I called him later. "Did you know it's not Father's Day?"
He started laughing. "You're kidding!"
As I related this story to my friend Stacey, she snorted. "You and my dad are in the same time warp. He gave me grief for forgetting him today. Didn't believe me when I told him it was next week..."
Well, now it IS next week. Now it IS Father's Day. I shall celebrate again with my father. We shall go to Dairy Queen and indulge in the wonder that is hot fudgey delightful dairy goodness.
We might do the same thing next week, too. 'Cause some dads deserve more than one Father's Day. And I'm lucky to have one of those dads.
No comments:
Post a Comment